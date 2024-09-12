Video shows Shiv Sena MLA distributing burqas

Mumbai, Sept 12 (PTI) A video showing Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Jadhav distributing burqas to Muslim women went viral on Thursday, with the ruling ally BJP saying it was her prerogative but it did not approve of such "appeasement politics".

The MLA from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party represents Byculla constituency here which has a significant Muslim population.

In one video Jadhav is seen handing out burqas, while in another video she is heard saying the distribution was not being done keeping the coming state elections in mind.

"If the opposition thinks that this burqa, hijab distribution is being done to gain trust of Muslims by Yamini Jadhav or Yeshwant Jadhav (her husband and Shiv Sena leader), then this is not a political `jumla' (tactic)," Jadhav said in the video.

Despite repeated calls, both Yamini and Yeshwant Jadhav were unavailable for comment.

BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said his party was not in favour of such programs.

"It is the prerogative of the local MLA to distribute whatever he wants, but the BJP does not approve of politics of appeasement like distributing burqas," Shelar said.

Sushma Andhare, spokesperson of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT), said Jadhav was being targeted because she belongs to the group of turncoat MLAs who otherwise keep talking about Hindutva. PTI PR KRK