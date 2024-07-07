Video shows two Mathura cops with wanted criminals in restaurant, suspended

Mathura, Jul 7 (PTI) Two sub-inspectors sharing a table with two wanted criminals in a restaurant have been suspended with immediate effect, a senior police official said on Sunday.

A purported video clip of the meeting was shared widely on social media and the two SIs were prima facie found guilty, they said.

"Sub-inspector Anuj Tewari was the in-charge of Palson police outpost, while sub-inspector Surendra Singh Yadav was posted in Goverdhan police station," Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

As per the video clip, the policemen were seen sharing the same table with Shahid and his partner Shakir, two wanted criminals.

In the video show by Shahid, he is seen combing his hair, who then turns the camera to show Shakir and the two SIs.

Police said he first shared the 20-second video on his social media account but later removed it. By then, people had saved the video and started reposting it, which was then seen by a large number of people, they said.

Details of the incident will be clear after a probe, police said.