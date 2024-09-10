Video shows water leakage from train roof; Cong hits out at govt

Jabalpur (MP), Sep 10 (PTI) A video has surfaced showing water leakage from the roof of a coach of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express, following which railway authorities said the complaint has been dealt with and action taken against the staff concerned for slack supervision.

The opposition Congress targeted the government, saying there was a "waterfall facility in the train" for passengers.

In the video, water is seen leaking from a vent on the coach roof.

The clip was shot in the coach of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express (22181) on Monday, West Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava told PTI on Tuesday.

In the video, water is seen dripping from the roof, he noted.

As soon as the information was received, authorities attended to the complaint at Damoh, Sagar (in Madhya Pradesh) and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) stations, he said.

After the train reached Hazrat Nizamuddin (in New Delhi), its repair work was being done. The coach will not be used until the repair work is completed, Shrivastava said.

"Action is also being taken against the employee responsible for this," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress also shared the video on its X handle on Monday and said the Railways has given the facility of "waterfall in the train".

Replying to the Congress' post, Jabalpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) said, "After receipt of complaint same has been dealt with on utmost priority at DMO and SGO station." "Staff responsible for slack supervision will be unquestionably taken up under DAR. Once the train reaches NZM, complete repair and maintenance will be done before putting in service," the DRM added. PTI ADU GK