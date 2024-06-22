Video shows woman being beaten publicly in MP; seven held

Dhar (MP), Jun 22 (PTI) A video of a woman being beaten in public by some men in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on social media, following which the police have arrested all seven accused, including her brothers-in-law, an official said on Saturday.

The video shows four men holding a woman and another man hitting her with a wooden stick. Some onlookers are also seen.

Police sources said the incident occurred on June 20 after the woman, who is married, allegedly eloped with a man.

The opposition Congress slammed the BJP government, saying the incident raises serious questions over the safety of women in Madhya Pradesh.

Police swung into action and found that the incident occurred in an area under the Tanda police station limits in the district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

After identifying the accused, an FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by the woman, Singh said.

He said all the seven accused, including Noor Singh Bhuria who beat the woman, have been arrested under sections 307 (Punishment for attempt to murder) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the arrested persons- all tribals- include the woman's two brothers-in-law, a sarpanch, and other villagers.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari stated that the incident in Dhar district has once again raised serious questions on the safety of women under the BJP government.

"Madhya Pradesh ranks first in atrocities against women," he claimed in a post on X on Saturday morning.

Tagging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari asked, "Can these sisters from Dhar expect that your government will investigate this incident impartially and promptly, ensuring they receive justice on a priority basis?" He further questioned, "Why is your government repeatedly failing to stop crimes against women?" Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur represents the Dhar (ST) Lok Sabha seat. PTI COR ADU NP NSK