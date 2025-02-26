Video: Unruly man thrashed for throwing water on passengers of a moving train

New Delhi: A video showing a railway police officer thrashing an unruly passenger in full public view for throwing water on other passengers sitting inside a moving train went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The footage shows an individual engaging in disruptive behaviour by throwing water before a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer intervened to detain the person.

Indian Railways, which manages over 13,000 daily train services and serves millions of passengers, has historically faced challenges related to safety and passenger behaviour.

The timing of this incident coincides with ongoing initiatives to bolster railway safety, including the deployment of the Safety Information Management System (SIMS) and recommendations from the Kakodkar Committee for establishing a statutory Railway Safety Authority.

Reports from organisations like Vision IAS and NextIAS highlight the need for enhanced collaboration between railway authorities and the public to address behavioural challenges and improve safety standards.