Video uploaded by Elvish Yadav claiming he got police escort edited: Rajasthan Police

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Friday said that a video uploaded by YouTuber Elvish Yadav, in which he claimed that he was being escorted by a police vehicle for a music video shoot in Jaipur, was edited using AI tools.

"The video uploaded by Yadav is edited, and some AI tools were also used in it, which is being technically investigated," Additional Commissioner of Police (1) Kunwar Rashtradeep told PTI. Police said the video will now be sent to a forensic laboratory for confirmation, and Yadav will be summoned for questioning.

Another police official said that a police vehicle was on routine patrol, which Yadav followed with his car and projected in the video as if the police vehicle was escorting him. Yadav did this for show-off, the official added.

He explained that sometimes police support is requested due to law and order issues, but that does not mean the police are escorting them. Police escorts are provided to VIPs under special arrangements.

On February 11, an FIR was registered against Yadav for posting a misleading video claiming that he was escorted by Rajasthan Police. The police dismissed his claim, stating that no official security was provided to Yadav, and a case was filed against him for trying to damage the reputation of Rajasthan Police.

The controversy erupted on Monday after Yadav uploaded a video on social media showing him travelling in a car driven by Krishnavardhan Singh Khachariyawas, son of former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

In the video, a police vehicle was seen moving ahead of Krishnavardhan's car, with Yadav claiming that the police were escorting them. During their conversation, Krishnavardhan mentioned that the police vehicles would change as they moved through different jurisdictions.

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by PTI. The YouTuber had travelled to Jaipur on February 8 for a music video shoot in Sambhar and also filmed a vlog during his visit.

The video also appeared to show Yadav's car bypassing a toll booth without making a payment by following the police vehicle.

A police official told PTI on Friday that the vehicle did not belong to the police department, and its registration details are being verified.

Meanwhile, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has distanced himself and his son from the controversy, stating that neither of them had requested a police escort.

"Elvish Yadav has often visited me, and as a politician, I meet many people. My government is not in power, so I do not know who arranged for a police vehicle or why it was there," he said.

"Neither my son nor I asked for police escort. The state government or Elvish should clarify what was happening with those police vehicles. This issue is being stretched too much," Khachariyawas told reporters.