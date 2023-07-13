Videography of post-mortem on deceased BJP leader ordered

Patna, July 13 (PTI) Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Thursday ordered videography of the post mortem on a BJP worker who died while taking part in the party's 'Vidhan Sabha march' against the Bihar government. According to a release issued by the district administration, a medical team has also been constituted for the post-mortem on Vijay Singh, whose death has been blamed by the BJP on a "brutal lathi charge" by police.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident while Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary has termed the death as a "murder".

The administration, however, maintained that "mild" force was used to disperse the BJP activists when they tried to breach the barricades put up at Dak Bungalow crossing and proceed towards "a prohibited area which houses many VIP installations, including offices of various political parties, the High Court and Raj Bhavan".

The administration emphasized that "no injury marks were found" on the body of Singh who was kept in the ICU at PMCH, the state’s largest government hospital, where he breathed his last.

Nonetheless, the release by the district administration also stated that the DM has "sought within 24 hours a joint report on the investigation into the entire episode" from ADM (law and order) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) who have also been asked to examine CCTV footage.

The release also cited a video, that has gone viral on social media, in which a bystander, who claimed to be the resident of Jehanabad, where Singh was the BJP’s district general secretary, was giving his eyewitness account.

"We were on our way to the spot when we heard that a stampede (bhagdad) has broken out. Suddenly Vijay Singh collapsed and we rushed him to a private hospital from where he was shifted to PMCH", said the bystander whose video has also been shared on the official Twitter handle of the JD(U), the chief minister’s party.

Yet another video shared by the party is that of Sushil Kumar Singh, the younger brother of the deceased leader.

"I was told by a person with whom my brother had gone to Patna for attending the party function that he fell down during a stampede. Later, I was informed that he has died", the bereaved brother can be heard as saying. PTI NAC RG