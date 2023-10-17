Videos of Hamas violence posted in school WhatsApp group in Jharkhand, parents demand student's arrest

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Oct 17 (PTI) Videos depicting alleged violence by Hamas in its war with Israel was circulated on a school's social media platform by a former student on Tuesday, police said.

Apart from the graphic images of the violence, the student of the Ramgarh school allegedly shared porn videos also, the police said.

The officer-in-charge of Rajrappa police station, Hari Nandan Singh the alleged incident took place in a private school at Ramgarh and the video was deleted from the social media group of class eight, which was created by the class teachers to be in touch with the students.

The group settings were changed after the incident came to light and the students were restricted from posting any material. The student who allegedly posted the pictures was removed from the school group, the police said.

A number of parents rushed to the school after seeing the videos on the smartphones of their wards and demanded the former student's arrest, the police said.

The school principal confirmed that the former student posted videos of Hamas militants slitting throats of people in war-torn Gaza.

No complaints were, however, filed neither by the school management nor the parents of the students, the police said.

Ramgarh deputy commissioner Chandan Kumar told PTI that the administration will look into the issue and initiate action against the guilty after the probe.