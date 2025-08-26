Videos showing man abusing security personnel in Delhi Metro coach surface online

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Two video clips purportedly showing a man misbehaving with security personnel inside a Delhi Metro coach were seen on social media on Tuesday.

In the first video, the man, allegedly in an inebriated condition, is seen hurling abuses at security personnel inside the train, while passengers look on. The second clip shows security staff pushing him out of the coach at the Karol Bagh Metro Station.

The videos have been widely shared online, drawing strong reactions from commuters over the safety and behaviour of passengers in the Delhi Metro network, one of the most heavily used public transport systems in the capital.

A senior Delhi Police officer of the Metro Unit informed that while the incident has drawn attention online, no official complaint has been lodged in connection with the matter so far. "The videos are being verified, but no complaint has been received regarding the incident," the officer said. The police assured that necessary action will be taken if a complaint is filed or if any cognisable offence is established during verification.