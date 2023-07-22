Videos showing ugly faces of Kuki flooding after Manipur video

New Delhi: After the video of the parading and molestation of two Kuki women in the ethnic strife-torn state surfaced earlier this week, social media is flooded with the videos showing ugly faces of Kukis.

This comes after Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh was heard saying that hundreds of videos similar to the parade video were there justifying the ban on the internet in the state.

Many social media users insinuated that the naked parade video was selectively released to change the narrative and show the perpetrators of violence as victims.

In one of the purported videos, "KiII Meiteis, KiII Meiteis." can be heard from a Kuki march. The slogans in the march are deplorable and eye-opener for the rest of the country to understand how complex is the Manipur conflict.

The Manipur Files: Part 5



This is how Kukis encourage their youth before sending them to attack and killed Meiteis.



But no mainstream news channels will show you this.



Share it max because everyone should know the reality of these Kuki militants who are pretending victims. pic.twitter.com/2UzRS6ep0v — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) July 21, 2023

In another video, allegedly naked Kuki women can be seen charging batons at policemen.

