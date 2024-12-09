Vidhan Bhavan shouldn't become 'bazaar', says Fadnavis; calls for crowd management

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called for crowd management in the Vidhan Bhavan, saying the premises shouldn't become a "bazaar".

Speaking in the legislative assembly, the chief minister questioned how the House could function properly if the Vidhan Bhavan remained crowded.

"What I am going to say now may hurt some MLAs, but we need to take steps to manage the crowd in the Vidhan Bhawan premises. I don't want to use the word, however, I can't find a better alternative to describe the situation, but this premises should not become a 'bazaar' place," he said.

"If the Vidhan Bhawan remains so crowded, how will this house function properly?" the chief minister wondered.

He said while several elected representatives visit different chambers inside the Vidhan Bhawan with their supporters for work, sometimes too many people gather in these chambers, and no one else can enter.

Fadnavis also expressed disappointment over the drop in political dialogue in the House.

"Dialogue is missing in the legislative assembly. I am not saying it has stopped, but it has definitely reduced. We all need to work on it," he stated. PTI ND ARU