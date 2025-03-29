Vidhan Bhavan's dignity must be honoured, says UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana

Lucknow, Mar 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said on Saturday that Vidhan Bhavan's dignity must be honoured, even at our own loss.

Mahana, on the completion of three years of his tenure, told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan here that if the honour of the institution is harmed, everyone will suffer.

Satish Mahana was unanimously elected Speaker of the Assembly on 29 March 2022.

After taking charge, he made many major changes in the House. He played an important role in making the Assembly 'paperless', providing 'laptops' at the seats of all the members and renovating the building.

Talking to the reporters, Mahana said that in the "last three years, not only this building but also its soul has been awakened." The institution's honour must be saved, even at our own loss.

He also informed about the commencement of proceedings of the assembly session in five languages Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, Bundelkhandi and English.

Mahana expressed his gratitude towards the journalists and said that the perception that has been formed among the general public towards the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in the last three years would not have been possible without the cooperation of all of you.

Discussing his recent visit to Delhi, he said that he met many leaders including the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the prime minister and the home minister. They discussed the changing form of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and the legislature.

Mahana said that people from the Samajwadi Party and Congress also discussed the changing form of the Assembly.

In the last three years, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has become not just a building but a symbol of democratic values and modern technology. These reforms have given it a place among the most developed assemblies of the country, he said.

An official statement said that the visionary thinking of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana took this historic building to new heights of technological advancement and discipline. For the first time, Mahana held a special session for women members.

"For the first time under Mahana, the tradition of Ramlala Darshan Yatra started, and the Assembly became more accessible to the public. Freedom of speech in Awadhi, Braj, Bhojpuri and English along with Hindi gave place to linguistic diversity," the statement read.

Security was strengthened, rules became stricter, and new restrictions were implemented to maintain the dignity of the House. At the same time, the Diwali feast, felicitation on the birthdays of MLAs, and the historic sound and light show made it not just a government building, but a living symbol of culture and tradition, it added.

"These reforms have made the Uttar Pradesh Assembly an example at the national level from which the Legislative Assemblies of other states are taking inspiration. It has become not just a platform for power operation, but a symbol of the living soul of democracy," the statement read.