Vidyajyoti Schools did well in CBSE class 10, 12 examinations: Official

Agartala, May 14 (PTI) The pass percentage of Tripura government-run Vidyajyoti Schools, which offer CBSE curriculum, has increased substantially in this year's class 10 and 12 examinations, an official said on Wednesday.

An average of 86 per cent pass percentage was recorded in 125 Vidyajyoti Schools in the CBSE class 10 examination this year. Last year, the pass percentage in CBSE class 10 examination in Vidyajyoti schools was 60 per cent.

The pass percentage for CBSE class 12 examination for students of Vidyajyoti schools has increased to 71 per cent this year, from 50 per cent last year, the official said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam results for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Tuesday.

In class 12, 88.39 per cent of candidates cleared the exam, a marginal rise from last year's 87.98 per cent. The pass percentage in class 10 stood at 93.66, marginally up from last year's 93.60 per cent.

"There has been a quantum jump in both class 10 and class 12 pass percentage in Vidyajyoti Schools in the CBSE results," Special secretary, Education department, Raval Hamendra Kumar said at a press conference.

To provide quality education, the BJP-led government in the state had converted 125 government-run schools into Vidyajyoti Schools with CBSE curriculum during the 2022-2023 academic year.

"In class 10 CBSE examination, 15 Vidyajyoti schools out of 125 have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage," he said.

The special secretary said initiatives have been taken to open 25 coaching centres across the state to guide the prospective students in NEET and JEE.

"In the budget, a separate fund has been allocated for setting up coaching centres for students. Each sub-division will have one coaching centre," he said. PTI PS RG