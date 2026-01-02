'Vidyajyoti' schools successful in Tripura, says CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Jan. 2 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the move to introduce Vidyajyoti Schools has been successful in the state.

The Vidyajyoti Schools are the state's initiative introduced in 2021 to change the education system through modern infrastructure, a holistic approach, and a commitment to empowering students.

Addressing a programme in Gomati district's Udaipur, the chief minister said the move to transform 125 institutes into Vidyajyoti schools has become successful in the state.

Under the Vidyajyoti programme, CBSE curriculum in English has been introduced in 125 government-run schools to impart quality education.

"The opposition who are active in fault finding slammed when the government transformed 125 state government-run schools into Vidyajyoti Schools. But today, the decision appeared beneficial and successful," he said.

The pass percentage of Vidyajyoti schools in Madhyamik (class 10 board exam) has increased from 86 per cent in 2024 to 92 per cent in 2025. Similarly, the success rate in higher secondary level has risen from 55 per cent in 2024 to 77.76 per cent in 2025.

Saha said the present government has left no stone unturned to provide better facilities for ensuring quality education from the school level to colleges.

Listing a number of schemes, he said, "Several initiatives were introduced for the students. To encourage girl students, the government has distributed 1.22 lakh bicycles free of cost." "Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has been introduced in 1,384 schools, while smart classes are made available in 1,210 schools and tinkering laboratories were set up in 367 schools," he said.

Lauding the New Education Policy, Saha said, "The NEP gives more flexibility to the students to change their course or streams. Even if a particular student leaves any course midway, he or she will get a certificate." PTI PS NN