Vietnam PM calls on President Murmu, discusses bilateral issues

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here and discussed various issues concerning the two nations, an official release said.

Chinh arrived in Delhi on Tuesday on a three-day visit aimed at further expanding the comprehensive strategic ties between the two countries.

Welcoming Chinh, the President said India-Vietnam relations are built on the firm foundation of close cultural and historical links and are marked by mutual trust and understanding, and cooperation in international fora, the release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu said Vietnam is a crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy and an important partner for New Delhi's Indo-Pacific vision.

She said she was happy to note that the bilateral engagements have diversified across a wide range of areas of cooperation, from political exchanges to defence partnerships, trade, commerce and investment, development cooperation, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts.

Both leaders noted that the two countries shared Buddhist heritage and civilisational linkages and expressed satisfaction at the collaborative efforts underway to restore heritage sites in Vietnam, the release said.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the visit of Prime Minister Chinh would go a long way in further strengthening the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, it said.