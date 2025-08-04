Vietnamese Electric Vehicle major VinFast launches its assembly plant in TN’s Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi: Vietnamese Electric Vehicle major VinFast on Monday officially inaugurated its electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Thoothukudi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the plant in the presence of VinFast Asia, CEO Pham Sanh Chau, with the roll out of the premium VF7 car.

The milestone marks a major step in VinFast’s global expansion, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the world’s third-largest automobile market and underscoring VinFast’s confidence in India’s strategic role in the future of the global EV industry, the company said.

The CM signed the first car from the factory. VinFast Tamil Nadu is the company’s third operational plant and the fifth project in its global manufacturing network.