Vietnamese leader calls on Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Thang called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Wednesday. Thang is the President of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and member of Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Theory Council.

Both leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest including the role of emerging technologies for further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam, the Vice President's Secretariat said. PTI NAB NAB KVK KVK