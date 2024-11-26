'Viewfinder': Book offers behind the lens perspective of photojournalists

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Be it telling anecdotes surrounding the who's who of the political world or sharing stories behind some of the famous pictures, a new book by senior photojournalist Jagdish Yadav gives readers a behind the lens perspective of the ever evolving and competitive world of photojournalists.

"Viewfinder", published by IIP Academy and Manak Publications, is the first-person account of Yadav's journey and experiences that he encountered in his over 45 years career in photojournalism.

Highlighting the nuances of photojournalism, which Yadav said is basically "writing story through light" and described the process as a "unique amalgamation of Physics and Architecture", the book encourages readers and professionals to understand the different aspects of the 'art of photography' -- more so in this digital age.

"Photojournalism pushes the reader to read behind the story. It's like an opening shot to read the text. At times, the photo is so telling that one does not feel the need to go through the full accompanying text.

"So in today's world when everything is digital and people don't really have time to go through newspapers or magazines stories in detail, the need for photojournalism assumes all the more importance," reads the book.

Besides exploring the technical and ethical responsibilities of photojournalists, Yadav also delves into the importance of collaboration between reporters and photographers for the good of the overall story.

Though more text heavy, the book has its fair share of candid photos of the likes of former president Giani Zail Singh draping his turban during a train journey, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav wearing a sleeveless vest and sitting with his wife at his home or a series of photos of 'Bandit Queen' turned MP Phoolan Devi modelling inside the jail.

It also features a host of what can be called the then viral photos by Yadav alongwith the unheard stories behind them.

For example, a rare click of Congress leader Priyanka Chopra with her friend Robert Vadra, the then would-be son-in-law of the Gandhis, at a fashion show in 1995, two years before the couple actually got married.

The book, priced at Rs 1,200, is available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG MAH MAH