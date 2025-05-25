Views shared by PM Modi on Operation Sindoor express 'Mann Ki Baat of India': UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the views shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat express the "Mann Ki Baat of India".

"The views expressed by the hon'ble prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji on 'Operation Sindoor' in today's @mannkibaat programme express the 'Mann Ki Baat of India'. Under the successful leadership of the prime minister, 140 crore Indians are united against terrorism and stand with the Indian Army with full confidence and commitment," said Adityanath in a series of posts on X in Hindi.

"Today, every Indian has this resolve that we have to end terrorism. The valour displayed by our forces during 'Operation Sindoor' has made every Indian proud. With the success of indigenous weapons, equipment and technology in 'Operation Sindoor', the world has heard the echo of 'self-reliant India'. Heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for his speech which enlightened the minds of the people of India with the spirit of Nation First, nationalist consciousness and a sense of pride for the country!" he added.

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Modi praised the valour displayed by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

He emphasised that Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission, but a picture of nation’s resolve and courage.

The chief minister also said the "mention of the excellent performance of Tushar Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh in the weightlifting competitions and Qadir Khan and Sheikh Zeeshan in athletics" under Khelo India by Prime Minister Modi "is going to make the entire state proud".

"This performance of the young players is the result of their tireless hard work, discipline and determination. The vision of 'Khelo India' is continuously getting stronger under your successful leadership. Heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for encouraging the sports talents of the state!" he added.

Prime Minister Modi in his address praised the performances of Asmita Dhone of Maharashtra, Harshvardhan Sahu of Odisha and Tushar Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh in the weightlifting competitions.

In athletics, Qadir Khan and Sheikh Zeeshan of Uttar Pradesh and Hansraj of Rajasthan performed brilliantly, he said.

Adityanath further said Prime Minister Modi "has inspired us to buy honey from the regional farmers and women entrepreneurs by mentioning the sweet revolution in honey production in various states of the country, including Uttar Pradesh".

"Under the guidance of the honourable prime minister, with the support of schemes like 'National Beekeeping' and 'Honey Mission', the 'New India' has increased the honey production by about 60% and is amongst the leading countries in honey production and export. This 'Madhumya Abhiyan' of health, self-employment and self-reliance is leading India on the path of prosperity and health," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said the "protection of honeybees is not just a protection of the environment, but also that of our agriculture and future generations".

In a separate post on X, Adityanath mentioned that he attended a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) chief ministers in the national capital.

"The successful guidance of the prime minister always provides new energy for achieving the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Rajya' (Developed India-Developed State) with the spirit of 'Nation above all'," he said.