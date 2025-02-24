VIF hosts events highlighting 'persecution of minorities' in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday visited an exhibition and attended a panel discussion that highlighted alleged "persecution of minorities" in Bangladesh.

The events were organised by think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF).

NSA Doval's presence underscored "India's deep concern over the plight of minorities in Bangladesh", the VIF said in a statement.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The relations nosedived dramatically after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially the Hindus, in that country.

The panel discussion featured former deputy NSA and VIF vice chairman Satish Chandra and Veena Sikri, former envoy to Bangladesh, and was chaired by VIF director Arvind Gupta.

The discussion looked at the historical and ongoing persecution of minorities in a "highly Islamised Bangladesh", the statement said.

The exhibition, curated by the Foundation Against Continuing Terrorism (FACT), showcased visual documentation of human rights violations, forced displacements and attacks on religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and Ahmadiyya Muslims, in Bangladesh, it said.

It said the exhibition was inaugurated by the speakers after which the focus shifted to the panel discussion.

"Each speaker provided critical insights into the historical and ongoing persecution of minorities in a highly Islamized Bangladesh, examining the socio-political and international dimensions of the crisis," the VIF said. PTI MPB AS AS