Vigil stepped up along Gujarat coast in view of Pahalgam terror attack

Ahmedabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Security has been stepped up along the Gujarat coast and local police have been put on "alert" mode in view of the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town, government officials said on Thursday.

Apart from the coast, security has been enhanced at prominent religious sites in the state like Somnath Temple, Dwarkadhish Temple and Ambaji Temple, visited by thousands of devotees everyday, they said.

Ashok Kumar Yadav, Inspector General (Rajkot Range), said police have been put on "alert" mode along the coast because of Gujarat's proximity with Pakistan.

The western state shares sea and land borders with the neighbouring country.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. Three of the deceased hailed from Gujarat.

Of the five districts which fall under the Rajkot Range, three - Jamnagar, Morbi and Devbhumi Dwarka -- have a coastline.

"In view of the terrorist attack (in Pahalgam), security along the coast has been beefed up and additional police forces have been deployed in that region. Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) have started patrolling along the coast and also begun checking vehicles at transit points in these districts" Yadav told reporters in Rajkot.

During a meeting on Thursday, the security set up of the world famous Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district was reviewed and necessary instructions were given to police personnel deployed there, he informed.

"Moreover, police are using drones to detect any suspicious activities on uninhabited islands as well as landing points along the coast," stated the IPS officer.

In the backdrop of the Pahalgam massacre, security has been tightened at the famous Somnath Temple, situated on the coast near Veraval town of Gir Somnath district, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoharsinh Jadeja.

"Frisking, night patrolling and vehicle checking in and around the temple have been made more stringent. An additional Quick Response Team (QRT) has been deployed at the temple. A police boat has been deployed in the sea for patrolling and to conduct surprise checking of vessels sailing in that area," said the SP.

Using a dedicated software, police are keeping a watch on inbound visitors at various hotels and guest houses in the district, said Jadeja, adding a team is also monitoring content on social media.

"At present, armed police personnel, with the help of mounted police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), are guarding the Somnath Temple. Surprise checking of parking plots, Railway station, bus stops and hotels is also being carried out by police," said Jadeja.

Police inspected areas in and around the famous Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district with the help of a dog squad and BDDS personnel, but nothing suspicious was found, said an official. PTI PJT PD RSY