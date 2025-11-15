Vigilance arrests absconding former KSBC employee

Kochi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested a former employee of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) who had been absconding after being convicted in a corruption case, officials said on Saturday.

According to VACB, the arrested person is Bennett T C, a native of Mamangalam here.

Bennett, who was working as assistant shop-in-charge at a KSBC liquor outlet in Kochi, had been booked by VACB for misappropriating Rs 5.54 lakh from the shop’s sales.

He was later sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by the Thrissur Vigilance Court.

However, he approached the Kerala High Court with an appeal, which was later dismissed, officials said.

After the High Court rejected his appeal, Bennett failed to surrender and went into hiding.

VACB officials said they arrested Bennett from Veekshanam Road on Friday following a tip-off.

He was produced before the Thrissur Vigilance Court and remanded in judicial custody, VACB said. PTI TBA TBA ROH