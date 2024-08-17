Vigilance arrests asst civil supply officer in disproportionate assets case

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (PTI) The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Saturday arrested an assistant civil supply officer (ASCO) on charge of amassing properties disproportionate to his known source of income, an official said.

The ACSO was identified as Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra, ACSO, Kendrapara Mohapatra was in possession of disproportionate assets including two buildings in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, two costly plots in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Gold weighing 850 gm, deposits over Rs 2.86 crore, cash Rs 1.21 lakh, the official said.

"ACSO, Kendrapara, Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra has been placed under arrest by Odisha Vigilance and will be forwarded today to Court for possessing disproportionate assets (DA)," a vigilance official said.

The vigilance has also registered a case against Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI AAM AAM RG