Vigilance arrests deputy director mines in disproportionate assets case

Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (PTI) The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested a deputy director of mines for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official statement said.

Dharanidhar Nayak, deputy director of mines, Talcher was found in possession of 2 multi-storey buildings, a 3-BHK flat worth Rs 1.30 crore and a duplex over 1,800 sqft area in Bhubaneswar, two market complexes with 19 shops, 11 plots, deposits to the tune of Rs 53.53 lakh, household articles worth Rs 54.70 lakh and over Rs 9.85 lakh in cash, the vigilance statement said.

Nayak was posted as mining officer at Koraput in 2014 and after seven years he was transferred and posted at Talcher as mining officer in 2021. He was later promoted to the rank of deputy director mining.

"Nayak has been placed under arrest and will be forwarded to the court today," the statement added. PTI AAM AAM RG