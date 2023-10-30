Vigilance awareness week begins; to focus on use of technology for corruption complaints disposal

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A vigilance awareness week commenced on Monday with the administering of an integrity pledge to the officials of the Central Vigilance Commission, according to an official statement.

The Commission is observing the vigilance awareness week from October 30 to November 5, 2023, on the theme "Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation", it said.

The week commenced with the administering of the integrity pledge to the officials of the Commission by Praveen Kumar Srivastava, Central Vigilance Commissioner and Arvinda Kumar, Vigilance Commissioner at the CVC's office here, said the statement issued by the personnel ministry.

As a prelude to vigilance awareness week, the Commission had earlier issued instructions detailing a three-month campaign period -- August 16 to November 15 -- during which certain preventive vigilance measures were to be taken up as focus areas by all the ministries/departments.

These include awareness building about identification and implementation of systemic improvement measures and leveraging of information technology for complaint disposal among others, it said.

"As part of vigilance awareness week 2023, the Central Vigilance Commission will also be having a panel discussion on disciplinary proceedings on the 2nd of November," the statement said. PTI AKV RHL