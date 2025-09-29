Vigilance Bureau begins probe into 'irregularities' at women's cooperative society in Kerala

Kochi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case and launched an investigation into alleged irregularities worth over Rs 6.33 crore at a women's cooperative society here in Muvattupuzha, officials said on Monday.

The case has been registered against 13 persons, including the president, secretary, and board members of the Mulavoor Vanitha Cooperative Society Limited.

According to the FIR, between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, the secretary, clerk, attender, president, and nine directors of the society allegedly conspired to misuse their official positions.

They are accused of forging documents to show that 12 per cent interest was paid on deposits, while, in reality, only eight per cent was disbursed, misappropriating the difference, it said.

The FIR further alleged that the secretary, clerk, and attender opened and operated savings accounts in their own names in violation of the rules.

The accused also allegedly availed loans by creating fictitious members and loan accounts.

"By securing loans in the names of genuine members without their knowledge or consent, the accused committed forgery, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and misconduct, causing a wrongful gain of Rs 6,33,93,618 and a corresponding loss to society," the FIR stated.

VACB officials said the case was registered on the basis of a report by the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Ernakulam.

"We have just begun the investigation based on the report of the Cooperative Societies wing which flagged the irregularities. The accused persons have to be interrogated," a VACB officer said. PTI TBA KH