Vigilance dept arrests Odisha engineer with assets exceeding income by 257 pc

Bhubaneswar, Jul 26 (PTI) Anti-corruption vigilance officers on Friday arrested the chief construction engineer of Lower Suktel project in Odisha’s Bolangir on charges of possessing assets 257 per cent more than his declared income.

A case has been filed against Sunil Kumar Rout under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, officials said.

According to the vigilance department, Rout's property included two multi-storey buildings in Bhubaneswar, two flats in Puri, 34 plots of land, and land near Vrindavan Chandrodayo Mandir in Mathura, they added.

The department in a statement said Rout also owned 176 grams of gold, Rs 2.3 lakh in cash, two trucks, two ‘Benami’ four-wheelers, four two-wheelers.

"After thorough search, inventory and further inquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Sunil Kumar Rout, Chief Construction Engineer, Lower Suktel Project, Bolangir were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 257 per cent in excess of his known sources of income. Investigation of the case is in progress," a statement issued by vigilance department said.

The department is continuing its investigation to further assess Rout’s disproportionate assets. PTI AAM AAM MNB