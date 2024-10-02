Vigilance dept handed over probe into financial irregularities in DJB: Vijender Gupta

New Delhi: The vigilance department of the Delhi government has been handed over a probe into the alleged "financial irregularities" in the DJB, leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed on Wednesday.

No immediate confirmation of the BJP leader's claim was available from the officers concerned.

Gupta had earlier filed a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) regarding the alleged "financial irregularities" in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and it was referred to the chief secretary of Delhi.

"The chief secretary who doubles up as chief vigilance officer of the Delhi government handed over all the relevant documents to the principal secretary of the vigilance department to initiate the investigation process," the BJP leader said in a statement.

In his complaint, Gupta alleged various "irregularities" in the DJB, including the agency receiving Rs 28,500 crore since 2015 but there are no records to show how the money was spent.

The ruling AAP alleged the BJP has "stalled" all works of the Delhi Jal Board, leading to people in the city facing sewage and water supply problems.

"The BJP deliberately tried to create an artificial crisis in the DJB by stalling funds for sewer and pipeline projects. Despite the elected government allocating a budget of more than Rs 7,000 crore, the BJP tried to cripple the Jal Board by obstructing the funds," the AAP charged.

Gupta said that once the investigation is completed, the "story of corruption" involving the AAP leaders will come to light and their claims of honesty will be exposed.