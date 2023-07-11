Vigilance files chargesheet against AIADMK leader Kamaraj in disproportionate assets case

Chennai, July 11 (PTI) A charge sheet was filed on Tuesday in a court in Tiruvarur district against former Minister R Kamaraj of the previous AIADMK regime, and five others, in a Rs 127.49 crore disproportionate assets case, police said.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed the charge sheet in the court of the Special Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate Tiruvarur against Kamaraj, his sons Dr M K Eniyan and K Inban, his close associates R Chandrakasan, B Krishnamoorthy and S Udayakumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

A case was registered on July 7, 2022 by the DVAC against AIADMK legislator Kamaraj, former Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, and five others. It was on acquisition of assets and pecuniary resources to the tune of Rs 58.44 crore, disproportionate to known sources of income.

During the course of investigation, searches were conducted in 51 places by the DVAC and incriminating materials and documents were seized.

Further probe into the case revealed Kamaraj acquired shares in a private firm and purchased assets in its name through his close associates Chandrakasan, Krishnamoorthy and Udayakumar and also constructed a multi-speciality hospital for his two sons Eniyan and Inban.

In all, it was about Rs 127.49 crore (Rs 127,49,09,085) disproportionate income "for which they could not account satisfactorily", a DVAC release said.

After completion of the investigation, necessary sanction for prosecution was obtained from the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly and the charge sheet was filed. PTI VGN ANE