Vigilance makes 100th arrest in bribery cases this year in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 4 (PTI) Sleuths of vigilance and anti-corruption wing of Assam Police made their 100th arrest in various bribery cases this year on Saturday when a revenue department official was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting money.

A second arrest was made later on the same day by the sleuths, pushing up the tally to 101, the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption said on its X account.

It said an employee in the office of Circle Officer of Rupahi Revenue Circle, Nagaon district, was trapped and caught red-handed "after he accepted a bribe in the office for processing mutation related matter".

Stating that it is the 100th arrest in bribery cases this year, it added, “Our relentless drive against corruption would continue under the guidance of Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa Sir.” In the second trap of the day, another employee in the North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle office was held as "he accepted a bribe in the office for processing mutation related matter".

Congratulating the directorate, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on the micro-blogging site: "Team deserve lots of credit. Thank you" The vigilance wing has been on an intensified drive to nab officials red-handed while allegedly taking bribe money since the incumbent Sarma-led government assumed office in May 2021. PTI SSG SSG NN