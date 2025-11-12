Vigilance of civil society, women's movement have kept judiciary accountable: CJI Gavai

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Wednesday said that the vigilance of civil society, the persistence of women's movements and the courage of ordinary citizens have together kept the judiciary accountable to the constitutional promise of equality.

Speaking at the 30th Justice Sunanda Bhandare Memorial Lecture, CJI Gavai said over the past 75 years, India has charted an extraordinary journey in advancing the rights of women and shaping the vision of an inclusive society.

He said that from the early struggles for recognition and equality to the present era of intersectional and participatory justice, the courts have often stood as guardians of equality and human dignity.

"This evolution has not been without its challenges. There have been moments when judicial interpretations failed to capture the lived realities of women or fell short of the transformative spirit of the Constitution," CJI Gavai said, adding that the vigilance of civil society, the persistence of women's movements and the courage of ordinary citizens have together kept the judiciary accountable to the constitutional promise of equality.

The programme was attended by Delhi High Court chief justice D K Upadhyaya and former apex court judge M B Lokur.

CJI Gavai said, therefore, it is important to acknowledge that progress in gender justice has never been the achievement of courts alone and the collective voice of citizens has ensured that regressive precedents were questioned, debated and ultimately corrected through reform, reinterpretation, or legislative intervention.

"The dialogue between the courts and the people thus remains one of the most vital sources of India's democratic strength, reminding us that the march toward gender equality is not a destination reached but a commitment constantly renewed," he said.

He, however, said that despite the progress, the journey towards genuine gender equality remains far from complete.

"The task before us is not merely to celebrate symbolic achievements or token representations but to ensure that women have a real and equal share in spaces of power, decision-making and opportunity. Equality must not be confined to numbers or appearances; it must be reflected in the structures, attitudes, and institutions that shape our public and private lives," he underscored.

CJI Gavai, who is set to demit office on November 23, said, "We must continue to dismantle the invisible barriers (social, cultural and economic) that limit women's freedom and participation. The rights guaranteed by our Constitution must reach every woman, not just those in metropolitan cities or privileged contexts, but also those in small towns, villages, and marginalised communities who continue to live at the edges of justice." He added that true equality demands that the benefits of law, education and opportunity extend to them in full measure.

"At the same time, achieving gender justice is not the responsibility of women alone. It requires an active reimagining of power by men, especially those who occupy positions of authority in our institutions, workplaces and political systems," he said.

Real progress will come only when men recognise that sharing power is not an act of loss but of liberation of society, the CJI said.

"The path to a gender-equal India, therefore, lies not in confrontation but in collaboration, where men and women together rebuild the moral and institutional architecture of equality envisioned by our Constitution," the CJI said and recalled the contribution of Justice Sunanda Bhandare in the legal field.

"She challenged the prevailing societal norms and urged the judiciary to develop a deeper understanding of gender justice and equity," CJI Gavai said, adding that Justice Bhandare's resolve to build a society where justice is not just a distant ideal but also a goal that can be achieved through empathetic and compassionate lawyering has deeply influenced the trajectory of the Indian judiciary.

He said as a judge of the Delhi High Court, Justice Sunanda Bhandare was known for her independence, fairness and simplicity and she truly believed that law was a tool for social progress, not a preserve of privilege.