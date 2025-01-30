Vigilance raids underway on properties of Odisha govt official in disproportionate assets case

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) Sleuths of the Odisha vigilance department on Thursday conducted raids on the properties of a government official at various locations for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Search is underway at seven places, including Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur and Bonai, officials said.

The simultaneous raids on the properties of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) official are being conducted by a team after search warrants were issued by the Special Judge of Vigilance (Sundergarh), they said.

The team comprises an additional SP, three DSPs, 10 inspectors and other supporting staff. PTI AAM RBT