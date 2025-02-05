Vigilance sleuths seize Rs 1.5 crore in cash from house of Odisha govt officer

Malkangiri(Odisha), Feb 5 (PTI) The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Wednesday seized around Rs 1.5 crore in cash from the house of an Odisha government officer in Malkangiri district during a raid, officials said.

The vigilance raided the house of deputy director and PD of watershed, Malkangiri, Santanu Mohapatra, for possessing disproportionate assets, they said.

The vigilance in a release said that approximately Rs 1.5 crore cash was seized during the ongoing search of Santanu Mohapatra's house.

"Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 2 ASPs, 4 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 6 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore," the vigilance said, adding that the search is going on in at seven locations including Malkangiri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar The houses of people connected with Mohapatra are also being searched, the vigilance said.