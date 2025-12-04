Vigilance squads to monitor revenue officials across Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will set up seven vigilance squads at the divisional level to monitor revenue officials, a move aimed at building public confidence, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

A high-level committee headed by the minister will review the functioning of these squads, he said in a statement.

All seven divisional commissioners have been directed to constitute the squads within the next 15 days. The government has also finalised a standard operating procedure that will govern the functioning of the vigilance units, it said.

The minister said serious complaints related to land measurement, minor minerals, stamp duty and other revenue-linked matters would be examined by these teams. The initiative aims to build public confidence and ensure accountability, he said.

“If complaints are investigated fairly and promptly, it will strengthen the credibility of the administration,” Bawankule said.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday, preliminary inquiry reports by the squads must be submitted within 30 days. In cases classified as serious, the squads must submit their reports within 15 days.

Under the new system, no individual officer will be permitted to conduct an inspection independently. At least four members of the vigilance unit must remain present during on-site inquiries to ensure transparency, said the statement.

The squads will comprise the additional commissioner (revenue) as chairperson, and the deputy collector (revenue) as member-secretary. Other members include a deputy collector, district superintendent of land records, district mining officer, assistant district registrar and an officer of tahsildar rank.

The statement said the squads will also have the authority to conduct inspections outside their designated divisions if ordered by the state government.

A six-member review committee has also been formed at the state level, chaired by Bawankule, and comprising the additional chief secretary (revenue), a joint secretary and three deputy secretaries.

If any office fails to provide required records during an inquiry, action will be recommended against the head of that office, the statement added. Officials found guilty following an inquiry will face action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

“The revenue department is closely linked to the public. Through these vigilance teams, the process of verification, inquiry and reporting related to serious complaints will become faster and more effective,” Bawankule said. PTI ND NR