Vigilance teams conduct raids at irrigation dept offices in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) The Telangana Vigilance department on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at the offices of Irrigation department in different parts of the state in connection with alleged irregularities in construction of Kaleswaram project.

The Vigilance and Enforcement teams raided the offices in the city and some districts, and seized documents relating to Medigadda and other barrages, official sources said.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had found that the Medigadda Barrage was severely compromised, rendering it useless unless fully rehabilitated.

The Telangana government had on January 2 said that it would order a judicial inquiry into the alleged corruption in Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Meanwhile, official sources said a meeting will be convened by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday on irrigation issues where a decision on judicial inquiry could be taken. PTI SJR/VVK VVK ROH