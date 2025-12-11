Vigilant loco pilot foils attempt to derail freight train in Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A freight train travelling from Delhi to Saharanpur was brought to a halt in time after an iron pipe was reportedly found placed on the railway track, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, unidentified miscreants had placed a 10-foot-long, 3-inch-thick iron pipe on the track between Bawli and Kasimpur Kheri railway stations around 7.47 pm on Wednesday, apparently in an attempt to derail the train.

Loco pilot Subhash Chandra spotted the obstruction and immediately applied the emergency brakes, bringing the train to a safe stop, officials said, adding that the train could have overturned had it hit the pipe.

After stopping the train, the loco pilot informed the Kasimpur Kheri station authorities, following which police and railway staff rushed to the spot and began an investigation, they said.

Station Master Shashi Bhushan, in his written complaint, said the alertness of the loco pilot and timely use of emergency brakes helped prevent a major mishap.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Badaut police station, the officials said.

A detailed probe is underway to identify those involved in placing the pipe on the track, Badaut police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Chahal said, adding that arrests will be made soon.

Police and railway officials have intensified their investigation to ascertain the motive behind the act.