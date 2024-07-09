Vigorously raise public interest issues in House: Rajasthan LoP Jully to Cong MLAs

Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Tikaram Jully on Tuesday urged Congress MLAs to vigorously raise issues of public interests and concerns of marginalized groups in the upcoming Assembly Session.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the state budget in the assembly on Wednesday. At the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday to firm up its strategy for the Assembly session, LoP Jully expressed gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting such a significant responsibility to a member of the Dalit community.

He sought cooperation from all Congress MLAs during the session and urged them to vigorously raise public interests and concerns of marginalized groups in the House.

He also talked about plans to establish a shadow cabinet aimed at holding the BJP government accountable for its works.

On Monday, Jully said the Congress will soon form a "shadow cabinet" and young MLAs will be assigned departments. "We will give the responsibility of keeping an eye on the functioning of different government departments to young MLAs of the party," he had said.

Senior leaders of the party including Congress general secretaries Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sachin Pilot, the party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former minister Harish Chaudhary also addressed the CLP meeting, a party spokesperson said.

Newly elected MPs of the Congress and the INDIA bloc in Rajasthan were felicitated at the meeting. Two MPs' -- BAP's Rajkumar Roat and RLP's Hanuman Beniwal -- could not attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Dotasara alleged that special assistants to state ministers were spying on the ministers. These aides are sharing information on file movements with Delhi and the chief secretary, he told reporters.

The state Congress chief also raised questions on the transparency and acceptance status of Kirori Meena's resignation.

Meena recently said that he had submitted his resignation from the post of minister for not being able to make the BJP win in Dausa and some other Lok Sabha seats in the recently held general elections.

However, the resignation has not been accepted yet. PTI SDA NSD NSD