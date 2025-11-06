Vihozhonu Zao murder: Police warn people not to circulate misinformation

Kohima, Nov 6 (PTI) Nagaland Police on Thursday warned people against circulating unverified information, fabricated narratives, and speculative content relating to the murder of 22-year-old state-level basketball player Vihozhonu Zao on October 24.

The authorities have termed the spread of misinformation on social media as “unacceptable” and warned that such acts will invite immediate legal action.

In connection with the case, police on Tuesday arrested the adopted uncle of the victim, identified as Samuel Zao.

According to police sources, the accused, during the interrogation, has confessed to have killed her in their house in Old Minister's Hill here. The victim's body was recovered the next day by the neighbours.

The police, through the ‘stringent public warning and advisory’ stated that despite the sensitivity and seriousness of the ongoing investigation, multiple social media users, influencers, and even some media houses have been circulating unverified claims and rumors about the circumstances of the murder, suspected motives, and persons involved.

The police cautioned that these actions constitute punishable offenses under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to defamation, public mischief, spreading hatred, and obstructing an ongoing investigation.

According to the advisory, individuals found sharing, promoting, or generating baseless or defamatory content could face arrest, criminal prosecution, and imprisonment.

The police specifically warned against naming or defaming individuals who have not been identified as suspects by official investigators, as well as linking the murder to communal identities or communities without evidence.

The advisory urged the public to verify information from official sources before sharing and to report false or malicious posts.

It also appealed for sensitivity, stating that misinformation only intensifies the trauma of the bereaved family and risks undermining the pursuit of justice.

The murder of Zao has sparked widespread public outrage, candlelight vigils, and demands for swift justice.

Civil society organisations, student unions, and women’s groups have called for a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation.

The police have assured that the case is being pursued with utmost priority.

“We will not allow the digital space to become a breeding ground for misinformation around a serious criminal investigation,” the statement read, adding that the warning should be taken as the “final notice.” PTI NBS NN