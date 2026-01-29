'Vijay Bharat', other tunes regale audience at Beating Retreat amid 'Vande Mataram' spirit

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', 'Vijay Bharat' and other patriotic tunes filled the air at the Raisina Hill during the Beating Retreat ceremony on Thursday that also celebrated 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The ceremony is being presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived at the venue in a traditional buggy to the sound of bugles, adding a ceremonial grace to the occasion.

The marquee annual event marks the closure of Republic Day celebrations.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, among other dignitaries, are present on the occasion.

The ceremony kicked off with a band marching down the Raisina Hill playing ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’ to add to the patriotic fervour.

A piped band then played a medley, with its members standing in various formations to mark landmark occasions and events such as 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the Gaganyaan mission, and ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’.

A CAPF band then played ‘Vijay Bharat’, which celebrates India's rise and its culture and heritage.

Big screens have been installed at the venue, beaming live images of the ceremony. They also carried symbolic images of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram', the Gaganyaan mission, and ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’. PTI KND ARI ARI