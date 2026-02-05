Vijay condemns attack on journalists

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay has condemned the attack on television journalists in Tamil Nadu’s Karur allegedly by a group of men close to a local politician.

Describing the attack on Tiruchirappalli-based reporter and cameraman of a Tamil news channel, recently, as “attack on the fourth pillar of democracy,” Vijay, who is president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, said it was shameful that no action was taken on the perpetrators nor a case registered.

“The attack on journalists, who act as the fourth pillar of democracy, by Srirangam DMK MLA Palaniandi, is strongly condemned. A video of the Srirangam legislator brutally attacking journalists of News Tamil 24X7 News TV who went to collect news about the quarry, went viral recently. It is shameful that the Chief Minister is still watching without registering a case and not taking action against him,” Vijay claimed in a post on the social media platform on February 4.

The fact that an elected representative was behaving “so badly” in public was yet another proof that law and order was deteriorating in Tamil Nadu, he said in the post and demanded that a case be registered against the MLA who attacked journalists and appropriate legal action taken against him.

"I insist that justice is provided to the affected journalists," he said and added the people will reject the DMK and ensure regime change in the upcoming Assembly election.