'Vijay Diwas' celebrated at Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal

Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) Sudarshan Chakra Corps, based in Bhopal, on Tuesday celebrated the 54th 'Vijay Diwas' that commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

On the occasion, a solemn wreath laying ceremony was organised at Sudarshan Chakra War Memorial.

Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan, GOC, 21 Corps, along with veterans laid wreaths to honour the brave heroes of the Indian Army, an official said.

Vijay Diwas is also celebrated to pay homage to soldiers who have dedicated their life towards security of the nation, the official added. PTI MAS RSY