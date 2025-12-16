Vijay Diwas celebrated in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 16 (PTI) Defence personnel and veterans on Tuesday paid homage to the sacrifices of brave hearts on the occasion of Vijay Diwas here.

Vijay Diwas was celebrated at the Assam State War Memorial on the bank of Dighali Pukhuri by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam.

Defence personnel of different ranks and veterans assembled to commemorate India's spectacular victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh Lt Gen Pranab Kumar Bharali (retd) was the chief guest of the event, which was attended by war veterans Maj Gen Purnananda Das (retd), Brig Abani Kumar Pait (retd), Col Robin Das (retd) and Maj Biren Borgohain (retd).

They shared their unforgettable experiences during the War. All the veterans were felicitated at the event.

Brig Ajit Kumar Bora, Group Commander, NCC group HQ Guwahati, was also present on the occasion.

Along with the Vijay Diwas, a program 'Amar Swaheed Shraddhanjali' was also organised, and the widows of two armymen killed in action were felicitated. PTI TR TR SOM