'Vijay Diwas' celebrated in Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 16 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday celebrated 'Vijay Diwas' with a ceremonial programme here to honour brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

The country marks December 16 as 'Vijay Diwas', commemorating India's victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Home Minister K Sapdanga, MLAs, officials and other dignitaries laid wreaths at the War Memorial in Aizawl as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

'Vijay Diwas' was also observed in Lunglei with participation of personnel of the 20 Assam Rifles, officers and cadets of two Mizo battalions, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and members of the Mizoram Ex-Services League (MESL), Lunglei.

They paid tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation and honoured the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces. PTI CORR BDC