Vijay Diwas: Prez Murmu visits Army House; force showcases indigenously developed technologies

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) From various AI-based platforms to a drone analysis system that studies recovered drones for extracting useful information, the Indian Army showcased a range of indigenously developed technologies here on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas' on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu attended an 'At Home' event hosted at the Army House by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, officials said.

The occasion featured an "impressive showcase of indigenously developed technologies and niche capabilities, reflecting Indian Army's steady transformation into a modern, innovative and self-reliant force", the defence ministry said.

'Vijay Diwas' is celebrated on December 16, marking India's victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The display reflected how Indian soldiers, engineers, start-ups and academic institutions are working together to develop solutions that strengthen national security, while also offering strong benefits for disaster response, infrastructure development and sustainability, the ministry said in a statement.

The presence of large number of guests including 73 ambassadors and high commissioners alongside gallantry award winners, sportspersons, achievers from varied fields and senior Indian leadership, underscored India's "expanding global defence engagement" and the "growing international confidence in the nation's homegrown military technologies", it said.

A key highlight was an AI-based satellite imagery analysis system that helps interpret satellite pictures quickly and accurately.

Instead of manually studying images, the system uses artificial intelligence to identify changes, track developments and flag important observations, it said.

"Developed with Indian start-ups and academic institutions, the technology supports better planning, monitoring and decision-making. While it strengthens the Army's awareness and preparedness, the system can also support civilian agencies in areas such as disaster monitoring, land management, agriculture assessment and infrastructure planning," the statement said.

The Army also displayed a compact, portable AI system designed to function even in areas with no internet or network connectivity.

This 'AI-in-a-Box' allows users to analyse information, plan tasks and receive decision support independently. Built to work in tough conditions, the system ensures that technology "remains available even in remote locations", the statement said.

The Army also showcased 'Ekam AI', a fully indigenous and secure artificial intelligence platform designed for sensitive environments. It enables users to analyse information, manage documents, and support decision-making without dependence on foreign software or external cloud systems, the ministry said.

The force also presented a drone analysis system developed in India to study recovered drones and extract useful information.

"The tool helps understand how drones were used and supports better preparedness against emerging threats. Its development reflects the Army's proactive approach to new technologies," the ministry said.

Also, under its Project Sambhav, the Army showcased a portable communication system that provides mobile connectivity using satellite support. The system can be deployed quickly in remote or disaster-affected areas, improving communication for both soldiers and civilians.

The Army also exhibited an indigenously developed advance truss bridge, designed to quickly restore connectivity across rivers, gaps and damaged roads.

Unlike older bridge systems that required large teams and long assembly times, this new bridge can be erected much faster using fewer personnel. Its strength allows it to support heavy vehicles, while its modular design makes transportation and assembly easier in difficult terrain.

Also, it displayed an "unmanned firefighting robot" designed to operate in dangerous fire zones where human entry is risky.

Controlled remotely, the robot uses cameras and sensors to help firefighters tackle intense fires from a safe distance. Its use can save lives in defence installations, industrial areas and disaster situations. Developed under the iDEX initiative with Indian industry, the robot highlights how automation can improve safety and efficiency in emergency response, the statement said.

The 'At Home' display reflects the Indian Army's steady transformation, "driven by Indian minds, Indian industry and Indian values". By combining operational experience with innovation, the Army is strengthening national security while contributing meaningfully to disaster response, sustainability and self-reliance, it added.