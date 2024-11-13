Vijay Goel launches campaign against online gaming, calls for nationwide ban

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday launched a campaign against online gaming, urging a nationwide ban due to rising addiction and financial distress.

Advertisment

Goel highlighted the severe impact of online gaming on the society.

He was joined by former Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, retired Delhi High Court judge MM Dhingra, ex-Lok Sabha secretary general GC Malhotra and renowned danseuse Sonal Mansingh, a statement from Goel's office said.

“The online gaming industry, now worth Rs 12 lakh crore, is growing at 30 per cent annually. It is causing financial ruin and pushing families into crisis,” Goel said, citing reports of suicides linked to gaming addiction.

Advertisment

He pointed out that the number of fantasy sports users surged from 20 lakh in 2016 to 24 crore in 2024.

Goel also criticised celebrities for endorsing gaming apps, saying they exploit young people for profit. He called for a complete ban, similar to restrictions on lotteries, and urged all political parties to support the cause.

Judge Dhingra explained how gaming platforms manipulate users with initial wins, trapping them in a cycle of losses. He noted that 82 per cent of the profits benefit the gaming companies, while users face heavy financial losses.

Advertisment

The campaign will kick off with a protest at the Jantar Mantar here on November 16, with affected parents joining the demonstration to demand action, the statement added. PTI MHS AS AS