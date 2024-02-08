Vijay Goel leads protest demanding debate in Parliament on stray dog bites

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Representatives of some Resident Welfare Associations on Thursday held a protest, led by former Union minister Vijay Goel, at Jantar Mantar here demanding a parliamentary debate on the menace of stray dog bites.

Addressing the protesters, Goel said all political parties should clarify their stance on the problem.

"There should be a debate in Parliament on the problem of stray dog bites," he added.

Goel claimed that nearly four crore people in the country suffer stray dog bites every year. PTI COR VIT IJT IJT