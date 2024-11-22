Vijay Goel writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking ban on online gambling

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) BJP leader Vijay Goel has written to Union Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging an immediate ban on online gambling.

In his letter, Goel expressed concern over the growing trend of children and young people getting drawn into online gambling under the guise of online gaming.

According to a statement, Goel claimed that many youths, lured by the promise of big wins, end up taking loans to invest in such games. However, repeated losses often lead them into a debt trap, with some even resorting to extreme measures such as suicide due to financial stress.

Goel said that in many cases, parents remain unaware that their children are engaging in gambling and not gaming, it stated.

He also criticised misleading advertisements featuring film actors and cricketers promoting online gaming, the statement said.

Goel called for immediate regulation or a complete ban on online gaming platforms.

He also urged the government to discourage celebrities from appearing in such advertisements to protect the youth. PTI SHB VN VN