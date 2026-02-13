Vijay has no intention to help people, he 'simply wants to become CM': DMK

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Friday lashed out at TVK founder Vijay for his strident criticism of the party, saying the actor-politician "simply wants to become CM".

Responding to Vijay's assertion that the TVK would emerge victorious in the 2026 Assembly elections, DMK leader T K S Elangovan remarked that several actors in the past have launched political parties and drawn massive crowds but failed to sustain their presence.

"Vijay has not taken part in any agitation for the sake of the people. His intention is not the people; he simply wants to become the chief minister," he said.

Assuring a social justice driven regime if voted to power, Vijay at a rally in Salem, hit out at the DMK on various issues, including power-sharing and buying votes through money.

Dismissing criticisms by Vijay as standard opposition rhetoric, Elangovan asserted that its welfare schemes, including the monthly dole for women, are legitimate commitments being fulfilled despite alleged attempts by the BJP to stall them through legal hurdles.

Elangovan also denied allegations of false promises, stating that the funds have reached the accounts of the beneficiaries.

"The money had gone into every account. We have given it. And we had stated that this money is for the next three months. It is not a change in our policy. Rs 1,000 per month is what we have been giving for the last three years," he added.

Elangovan further said that the chief minister decided to advance these funds to protect the scheme from the BJP, which, he claimed, is planning to approach the courts to halt the payments.

"Our leader had clearly said in his statement that I am giving the fund only to protect the scheme from the BJP's hands. They don't care for the suffering of women and want to put the DMK in a difficult position," he said. PTI JR JR KH