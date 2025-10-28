Vijay hits out at DMK govt over crop damage, slams CM for seeking 'empty publicity'

Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay on Tuesday lashed out at the M K Stalin-led DMK government over the crop damage issue in Tamil Nadu, questioning what steps have been taken to ensure farmers' welfare in this matter.

He also took a swipe at Stalin's "Nannum Deltakaran dan" (I also belong to the Cauvery delta region) remark, saying the DMK chief did it for "empty publicity." The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder was referring to the sprouting of paddy crops drenched in rain following alleged delay in their procurement in delta districts, including Thanjavur.

The government should have swiftly acted and saved the paddy, he said in a party statement.

"What can be said about a government that betrays the farmers by not procuring their produce on time," he said.

He posed a series of questions to the government, including on steps that have been taken to protect the paddy crops and save the farm lands from damage as monsoon rains lash every year.

"What storage measures have been taken to protect the paddy from rain....what is the answer the Stalin government is going to give to farmers who are anguished over the crop damage," the TVK chief asked.

"Due to the ignorance of the government that seeks only empty publicity, bags of paddy have gone waste in rain and sprouted." "Similarly, the public anger against the government is only going to become stronger and this anti-people government going to be shown the door is sure," he said in an apparent reference to the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

He called for immediate steps to safeguard the interests of the farmers. PTI SA KH