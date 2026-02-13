Vijay justifies sparing AIADMK, says 2026 polls, fight only between TVK and DMK

Salem, Feb 13 (PTI) Without naming the AIADMK, TVK chief Vijay on Friday defended his party's stand of not attacking it, hinting that the Tamil Nadu's main opposition party has been rejected by the people.

More so, the 2026 Assembly election is a fight between his party and the DMK, he said.

Addressing a rally here, Vijay referred to a key criticism faced by him and responded to it. Carefully avoiding naming any party, he said he was being asked why he was only attacking this party (DMK) and not that party (AIADMK).

He said: This is an election for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Who is in power here now? Who gives false promises and deceives the people? Who is running the anti-people government here? So who should be removed here? He asked: "If we want to remove this anti-people DMK government, who should we oppose? Why unnecessarily talk about those who have already been deleted many times by the people. When our concentration and target is DMK, why throw stones into darkness? Further, he said: "See, do you want Vijay who loves the people, or do you want Stalin sir who runs an anti-people government? That is all and this election is all about only this. There is no one else in between, do you understand? One last simple question. Do you believe in Vijay, or do you believe in Stalin sir? When the crowd chanted Vijay's name, he replied saying that's it is all over; and used the catch phrase ''Katham (a popular Rajinikanth film dialogue meaning finished)." On the cancellation of Group-2 government exams days ago, Vijay said when the DMK government did not even know how to conduct exams, it was claiming that the competition for its regime was with world nations.

He promised transparent solutions to ensure job opportunities for the youth. PTI VGN VGN KH